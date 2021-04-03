GALT (CBS13) – A man was arrested this week after being caught burglarizing a home in Galt, authorities said.
Joshua Hunwardsen, 28, of Galt, faces charges of burglary, vandalism, parole violation and weapons charges.
According to Galt police, officers responded to an in-progress burglary shortly after 9:30 p.m. on April 1 and found an open gate and broken window at the back of the property. The scene was in the area of W. A Street and Emerald Drive. Additionally, two mountain bikes were located that were reported stolen earlier in the day.
Hunwardsen was spotted inside the residence and arrested without incident, police said.
While investigating, officers determined a handgun and ammunition were stolen from the residence. Galt police said the gun was located hidden in a toilet inside the home. The gun and ammunition were returned to the owner.
Hunwardsen was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The bicycles were also returned to their owners.