STOCKTON (CBS13) – A crowd gathered in Stockton on Saturday with voices raised and strong emotions to demand justice after seeing newly released police body camera video of four officers beating 17-year-old Devin Carter.

The family’s high-profile attorney, John Burris, played the video on a large screen for more to see.

The video starts with an officer first telling Carter not to move and then telling him to take his seatbelt off, while using expletives. But once Carter was pulled out of the car, he shouted at least six times that he was not resisting. At one point you hear him screaming out in pain.

“I’ve watched it and I have righteous indignation burning in my bones. I am irritated, upset. I was irritated and frustrated but now I am enraged and I am angry,” said Community Social Justice Organizer, Toni McNeil.

Stockton police fired two of the officers involved, Michael Stiles and Omar Villapudua. However, community members now want justice with the other two involved.

“Stockton PD, you don’t get to beat somebody down on camera and think it’s okay and ain’t nobody going to check you.” said McNeil.

Pictures of Carter show his swollen and bruised face, including what looks like an imprint of the bottom of a shoe.

Police Chief Eric Jones released a statement earlier this week reading in part:

“Our department has policies that state we should make attempts to avoid striking an arrestee around the head and neck area when possible. Given this set of circumstances, I cannot and will not condone any excessive force. Additionally, any use of profanity is considered unwarranted and not professional.”

Meantime, community leaders encouraged protesters not to back down.

“When you start making noise and clapping back when there is disruptive behavior, people get agitated. That means you’re doing good work. Don’t get distracted and don’t get discouraged,” said McNeil.

Stevante Clark made a last-minute appearance Saturday after hearing about the rally to show his support.

“I promise to stand next to Devin for life, to fight with you for life. Whatever you need, on my momma, you’ve got the Clark family,” he said.