Kings Contest
http://www.Kings.com/Capitalize
Bunny Car Hop
Today @9am
Carmichael Park
5750 Grant Ave.
Carmichael
UC Davis Big Game
Cheer IG: @ucdavischeer
STUNT IG: @ucdavisstunt
Ghost Bridge 14?
Saturday, April 3, 2021
RAIN OR SHINE!
Start: Brown’s Ravine Folsom Lake SRA
Finish: Salmon Falls Bridge Parking Lot
Wave Start Times
7:00 A.M. – Wave 1
7:30 A.M. – Wave 2
8:00 A.M. – Wave 3
8:30 A.M. – Wave 4
9:00 A.M. – Wave 5
http://www.:raceroster.com/events/2021/46293/ghostbridge-14
Denio’s Farmers Market & Swap Meet
1551 Vineyard Rd., Roseville
(916) 782-2704
Spring Market
The Bloom Room
3444 24th Street, Sacramento,95822
Saturday, April 3rd (11am-2pm)
The Bloom Room
3444 24th Street, Sacramento,95822
916-546-5660
The Dancers Pantry
http://www.thedancerspantry.com
Instagram: @thedancers_pantry
“Little Voice”
AppleTV+ Series
Available to Stream
Peeps S’mores & Chocolate Dip
Easter’s favorite treat gets a redo! Today we make “Peep S’mores & Chocolate Dipped Peeps”…No campfire needed!
INGREDIENTS
- Graham Crackers
- Chocolate chips (or use a Hershey’s bar)
- Peeps
- Sprinkles