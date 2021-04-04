ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Roseville police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another in critical condition on Easter Sunday.
The Roseville Police Department reported the crash at around 4 p.m. and said it happened along Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. Investigators said both people were in the same car when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the center median and crashed into a tree.
Woodcreek Oaks is closed in both directions from Jonquil Drive to Horncastle Avenue, just south of Blue Oaks Park and elementary school. Police said the roadway will be closed for several hours and advise using alternate routes.
Both people were taken to the hospital where one was declared dead. The surviving victim's injuries were only described as life-threatening.
The identity of the deceased was not yet released.