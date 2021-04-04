Astros Batter A's 9-2 To Complete Four-Game SweepJason Castro homered in his first start back with Houston, and the Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 9-2 on Sunday for a four-game sweep.

A's Remain Winless As Yordan Álvarez Hits 3-Run Homer In Astros 9-1 WinYordan Álvarez hit a three-run homer and Houston kept thriving through all the boos, slugging its way to a third straight win in a 9-1 victory over the Athletics on Saturday.

Astros Beat A's Again As Bregman Homers For 2nd Straight DayAlex Bregman hit a three-run homer for his second longball in two games, and the Houston Astros again slugged past the Oakland Athletics 9-5 on Friday night.

Posey, Longoria Go Deep Again As Giants Top Mariners 6-3Buster Posey and Evan Longoria both homered for the second straight game, and the San Francisco Giants took advantage of the Seattle Mariners' bullpen issues for a 6-3 win Friday night.