By CBS13 Staff
shooting, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Easter Sunday.

Reports of the shooting came in at around 10:30 a.m. from the 8100 block of Mariners Drive, near the Hammer Lane exit off of Interstate 5, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Investigators said a man, 28, was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Homicide detectives were then called in to take over the investigation.

Stockton police said there is no available information regarding a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.