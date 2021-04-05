Kings’ Buddy Hield Fined $20K For ‘Inappropriate Language’ Directed At RefsThe NBA has fined Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield $20,000 for using inappropriate language toward a referee, the league announced on Monday.

Astros Batter A's 9-2 To Complete Four-Game SweepJason Castro homered in his first start back with Houston, and the Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 9-2 on Sunday for a four-game sweep.

A's Remain Winless As Yordan Álvarez Hits 3-Run Homer In Astros 9-1 WinYordan Álvarez hit a three-run homer and Houston kept thriving through all the boos, slugging its way to a third straight win in a 9-1 victory over the Athletics on Saturday.

Astros Beat A's Again As Bregman Homers For 2nd Straight DayAlex Bregman hit a three-run homer for his second longball in two games, and the Houston Astros again slugged past the Oakland Athletics 9-5 on Friday night.