Buddy Hield, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The NBA has fined Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield $20,000 for using inappropriate language toward a referee, the league announced on Monday.

The incident happened at the end of the Kings’ Saturday 129-128 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Hield allegedly directed the language at game officials. Exactly what was said was not disclosed by the league.

The game ended contentiously, with a timeout being called by Bucks player as he went out of bounds causing several Kings coaches to yell in protest.

Hield was the Kings’ second-highest scorer that game, accounting for 19 points in the close loss.