DAVIS (CBS13) — Community and labor leaders in Davis are calling on the city to fundamentally change its approach to public safety.
On Monday, activists will be delivering a letter to the mayor calling for the creation of a Department of Public Safety – an entity that would be independent of the city's police department.
Activists say the city should be focusing on public health and proactive services instead of law enforcement and punishment.
The new department would redirect some calls away from police, including such incidents as welfare checks, code enforcement, traffic enforcement, noise complaints and abandoned bikes.
Several notable Davis residents – including one former mayor – as well as other activists and organizations have signed the letter.