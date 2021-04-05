  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Davis News, Davis Police Department, Police Reform

DAVIS (CBS13) — Community and labor leaders in Davis are calling on the city to fundamentally change its approach to public safety.

On Monday, activists will be delivering a letter to the mayor calling for the creation of a Department of Public Safety – an entity that would be independent of the city’s police department.

READ MORE: Vehicle Struck By Train In Galt

Activists say the city should be focusing on public health and proactive services instead of law enforcement and punishment.

READ MORE: 'There Needs To Be More': Sacramento City Leaders To Decide On Extension Of Alley Closures To Curb Crime

The new department would redirect some calls away from police, including such incidents as welfare checks, code enforcement, traffic enforcement, noise complaints and abandoned bikes.

Several notable Davis residents – including one former mayor – as well as other activists and organizations have signed the letter.

MORE NEWS: Remembering The Good Guys Hostage Crisis 30 Years Later

 