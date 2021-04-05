  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Galt News

GALT (CBS13) — A vehicle has been struck by a train in Galt on Monday morning.

The incident happened near Twin Cities Road and Midway Avenue. It’s unclear, at this point, if there were any injuries.

READ MORE: Activists Urge City Of Davis To Create ‘Department Of Public Safety’ Independent From Police

Exactly what led up to the vehicle being struck is unclear. Both directions of the intersection are currently closed due the incident.

California Highway Patrol is at the scene investigating.

Union Pacific Railroad authorities will also be responding.

MORE NEWS: Remembering The Good Guys Hostage Crisis 30 Years Later

More information to come.