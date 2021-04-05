GALT (CBS13) — A vehicle has been struck by a train in Galt on Monday morning.
The incident happened near Twin Cities Road and Midway Avenue. It's unclear, at this point, if there were any injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️
Ofcrs are assisting with a veh vs. train near Twin Cities Rd/Midway Ave. Be advised the intersection is currently shut down in both directions. @CHPSouthSac is on scene investigating. UPRR has been advised of the incident and will be responding. pic.twitter.com/uixSjdnlkT
— Galt Police Department (@GaltPolice) April 5, 2021
Exactly what led up to the vehicle being struck is unclear. Both directions of the intersection are currently closed due the incident.
California Highway Patrol is at the scene investigating.
Union Pacific Railroad authorities will also be responding.
More information to come.