STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A 59-year-old man was struck and killed by several vehicles along Highway 99 near Modesto early Saturday morning, authorities say.
The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. along the southbound side of the freeway, north of Highway 219.
California Highway Patrol says an SUV was in the #3 lane when it struck a person who was walking in traffic. Exactly why the person was walking in the lane is unclear.
Officers say the pedestrian was then struck by two other vehicles, including a big rig.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but CHP says he was a 59-year-old resident of Grover Beach.
CHP says the first driver who struck the pedestrian also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.