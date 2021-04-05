SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sunday marked 30 years since the largest hostage standoff in American history, which happened in South Sacramento.
The siege lasted 8 and a half hours.
Over forty people were held at gunpoint after four men took over The Good Guys computer store near the former Florin Mall in South Sacramento in 1991.
Three hostages didn't survive and three gunmen were killed in a shootout with police.
Ten others were wounded. The last gunman is serving his sentence at the state prison in Vacaville.