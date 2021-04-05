  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News, The Good Guys

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sunday marked 30 years since the largest hostage standoff in American history, which happened in South Sacramento.

The siege lasted 8 and a half hours.

READ MORE: Activists Urge City Of Davis To Create ‘Department Of Public Safety’ Independent From Police

Over forty people were held at gunpoint after four men took over The Good Guys computer store near the former Florin Mall in South Sacramento in 1991.

READ MORE: Vehicle Struck By Train In Galt

Three hostages didn’t survive and three gunmen were killed in a shootout with police.

MORE NEWS: 'There Needs To Be More': Sacramento City Leaders To Decide On Extension Of Alley Closures To Curb Crime

Ten others were wounded. The last gunman is serving his sentence at the state prison in Vacaville.