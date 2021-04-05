FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — Authorities say a deputy was injured by a suspect who rammed their vehicle into a patrol car in Fair Oaks early Monday morning.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, just before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an alleged prowler near Sunset and Hazel avenues.
A deputy got to the scene and was able to locate the suspect vehicle as described by the witness. The deputy pulled over the suspect and they were initially cooperative, the sheriff’s office says.
However, at some point during the stop, the suspect decided to pull away – ramming the deputy's patrol car in the process.
The deputy suffered a head injury and had to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Deputies chased the suspect all the way to the Auburn area. The suspect eventually got out and ran into the woods and, despite a perimeter being set up, has not been located as of later Monday morning.
No description of the suspect has been released at this point.
The sheriff’s office says the deputy whose patrol car was rammed has been released from the hospital.