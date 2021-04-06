Filed Under:CHP, El Dorado County, Kyburz

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – An injured climber was rescued after falling in El Dorado County on Tuesday.

The male climber was climbing with a friend in the area of Kyburz and Silver Fork Road when he reportedly fell 100 feet down sharp rocks and received major injuries.

READ MORE: Counties Operating As If It's 'Color-Blind' To State Tier System

The friend called 911, but due to the remote area where the two were located, a CHP helicopter was called on to assist.

READ MORE: UC Davis Health Sees Big Response From Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines To Everyone 16 And Up

A helicopter crew found the injured hiker and hoisted him a short distance to

MORE NEWS: California To Fully Reopen On June 15: ‘We Can Now Begin Planning For Our Lives Post-Pandemic,’ Newsom Says

 