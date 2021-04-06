  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Lockeford News, Missing Persons, San Joaquin County

LOCKEFORD (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing girl from Lockeford.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Neveah Flores was last seen Monday night.

Flores is considered at-risk due to her age.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings. Anyone who sees her is urged to call authorities at (209) 468-4400.