LOCKEFORD (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing girl from Lockeford.
AT-RISK MISSING JUVENILE
We are currently attempting to locate 11-year-old Neveah Flores. Left home in Lockeford on foot, 10pm. 5'3", 110lbs, brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing black hoodie black leggings. At-risk due to age.
Any info, call (209) 468-4400 (option 1). pic.twitter.com/qpiYVjiokw
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Neveah Flores was last seen Monday night.
Flores is considered at-risk due to her age.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings. Anyone who sees her is urged to call authorities at (209) 468-4400.