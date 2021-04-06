LOOMIS (CBS13) — A pair from Sacramento were arrested in Loomis on suspicion of mail theft, authorities say.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, back on April 1, a deputy responded to Val Verde Road in Loomis to investigate a report of a suspicious sedan that was seen stopping at mailboxes. The deputy spotted the suspicious vehicle stopped near a cluster of mailboxes and pulled it over.
Authorities say two people were inside the car: 27-year-old Victor Flores and 38-year-old Sarah Simmons, both Sacramento residents.
Deputies soon discovered that Flores had two outstanding warrants out of Sacramento, prompting a search of the car.
Stolen mail addressed to Loomis residents was then found, deputies say. Further, four credit cards belonging to other people, a stolen check, and cellphone pictures of other people’s personal information were also discovered.
Flores' phone also allegedly had pictures of checks with names scratched off, deputies say.
Both Flores and Simmons were arrested and are now facing charges of mail theft, credit card theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.