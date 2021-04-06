Family On Mission To Visit All In-N-Out Restaurants Stops In San Joaquin CountyThe California family on a mission to visit every In-N-Out Burger in the country stopped at locations in San Joaquin County today. They've visited 325 locations so far, with 36 left to go.

3 hours ago

CBS13 Investigates: Will California See A COVID Spike When It Reopens?CBS13's Julie Watts talked with an infectious disease expert about the factors that could contribute to an increase or decrease of COVID-19 after it reopens.

3 hours ago

Modesto 'Street Vet' Helps Different Kind Of Vet Get Surgery For His DogA Modesto vet known as the "Street Vet" loaned a major helping hand to a different kind of vet who was in a tough spot.

4 hours ago

New Online Criminal Justice Portal Launching In Yolo CountyThe data dashboard is called "Commons" and it breaks down everything from law enforcement and prosecution resources to diversion programs, policy goals -- even how many cases are referred to a prosecutor. The county's goal is to remove the mystery around how county government works and create a constructive space for dialogue and reform.

4 hours ago

Sonoma County DA Files Criminal Charges Against PG&E For Kincade FireThe Sonoma County District Attorney announced Tuesday that its office filed criminal charges against Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) for its role in causing the 2019 Kincade Fire.

4 hours ago