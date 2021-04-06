SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — UC Davis Health is allowing anyone 16 and older to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting Tuesday.
The health provider says both current patients and non-patients can sign up.
Patients can head to this webpage to sign up, while non-patients can go to this webpage.
California is set to expand its vaccine eligibility to all adults next Thursday, but some areas have started early. Stanislaus County announced last week that anyone over 16 is now eligible.
Pres. Joe Biden is also reportedly set to announce on Tuesday that he’s moving up the deadline for all adults being eligible for the vaccine to April 19.
California is also poised to reach a major equity goal in the vaccine rollout. Sometime on Tuesday, officials say, the state will reach 4 million doses administered in the most economically disadvantaged areas.
Once that happens, health officials will relax requirements to advance in the reopening tiers.MORE NEWS: Roman Lopez's Biological Mother Dies In Wisconsin
Right now, most of the Greater Sacramento Area is still in the Red Tier – with San Joaquin the only county that remains in the most-restrictive Purple Tier.