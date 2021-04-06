EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities have rescued a man who was reportedly swept down the South Fork of the American River in El Dorado County on Monday.
California Highway Patrol says the elderly man was swept down the river near Peavine Ridge in the Pollock Pines area.
The man was able to make it back to the river shore, but the area was inaccessible from everywhere else.
With the man in need in emergency medical attention, a CHP helicopter was called out to the scene to help.
Rescue swimmers from the El Dorado County Fire Department coordinated things from the ground and the man was soon hoisted up into the helicopter.
The man was then flown a short distance away and then taken to the hospital. His current condition was not stated.
CHP captured the rescue on camera. Watch above.