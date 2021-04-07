WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Baseball fans were excited to be back at Sutter Health Park, and many showed up before the gates even opened Wednesday.

The Hughes family part of the hundreds of baseball fans stepping back inside a ballpark for the first time in over a year. The Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants held a scrimmage.

“Are we ready? Yes, we are super pumped,” said Darren Hughes.

For 10-year-old Lucy, there’s something special about gameday.

“It’s really exciting to come and watch it live,” she said.

The energy from the seats echoed throughout the park.

“It’s a great opportunity to get them out and have some fun,” Darren Hughes said.

For Denis Racine, it was the sights and sounds of live baseball that was sorely missed.

“How about the thwack of the ball in catcher’s mitt and the crack of the bat,” he said.

Jerimiah Hartin was just grateful to see live events coming back, embracing every moment inside the stadium.

“Participating in baseball, playing catch with the kids, that’s one thing but then being at the live event together as a family and experiencing the ballpark, it’s a whole another experience,” Hartin said.