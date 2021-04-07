SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California will see a 90 percent drop in Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccines next week.
The state will only receive 68,000 shots next week compared with 575,000 shots this week. The week of April 18, about 22,000 doses are expected to be received by the state.
Health officials are not giving a reason for the drop, but last week, Johnson and Johnson lost 15 million doses because of a lab mistake.
The reduction will lead to fewer first-time appointments, across the state, and possibly cancellations.
Additionally, this reduction in vaccines comes as California's vaccine eligibility is set to expand to everyone 16 and older.
Despite fewer doses, state health officials said everyone 16 and up will still be eligible to book an appointment.