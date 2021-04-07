  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
kern county

ARVIN (CBS13) — The FBI has announced a $10,000 reward for information in a nearly decade-old murder case out of Central California.

Maico Encarnacion Lopez is suspected of killing a woman back on Sept. 11, 2011 in the Kern County community of Arvin. Police said they discovered the woman’s body a day later at a home along the 100 block of Monroe Avenue while doing a welfare check.

Detectives said the woman and Encarnacion Lopez were in a relationship and had two children together, but exactly what led up to her killing is still unclear.

Encarnacion Lopez fled Kern County after the woman’s killing, the FBI believes. A Mexican national, the now 45-year-old Encarnacion Lopez is believed to have ties to California and Mexico.

Anyone who sees or knows where Encarnacion Lopez might be is urged to contact their local FBI office or nearest American Embassy.