CBS13 APP:Download our new app for the latest videos, articles, and news alerts.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Rachel Wulff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, covid-19 vaccine, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Thousands more people will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Stockton as a new mass vaccination site opens on Wednesday.

The site, located at the Stockton Arena, is opening after a bit of delay. It was supposed to open back on March 30, but an insufficient vaccine supply delayed plans.

READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt In South Lake Tahoe Shooting

It’s all part of a joint effort to establish large, temporary vaccination hubs in communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site has the capacity to administer up to 5,400 vaccines daily and is set to be open seven days a week, but it will be contingent on supply.

MORE NEWS: Elk Grove Paying Homeless People To Clean Up After Themselves, And It's Working

This is the fourth mass vaccination site opened by a number of health care partners, including Adventist Health, Dignity Health and Kaiser Permanente.