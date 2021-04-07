STOCKTON (CBS13) — Thousands more people will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Stockton as a new mass vaccination site opens on Wednesday.
The site, located at the Stockton Arena, is opening after a bit of delay. It was supposed to open back on March 30, but an insufficient vaccine supply delayed plans.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Hurt In South Lake Tahoe Shooting
Mass Vaccination site opens up at the Stockton Arena and csn serve upto 5400 per day. 1500 appointments Wed. #Stockton #COVID19 #pandemic @CAgovernor @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/1SXr7adahl
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) April 7, 2021READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
It’s all part of a joint effort to establish large, temporary vaccination hubs in communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The site has the capacity to administer up to 5,400 vaccines daily and is set to be open seven days a week, but it will be contingent on supply.MORE NEWS: Elk Grove Paying Homeless People To Clean Up After Themselves, And It's Working
This is the fourth mass vaccination site opened by a number of health care partners, including Adventist Health, Dignity Health and Kaiser Permanente.