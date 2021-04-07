ROCKLIN (CBS13) – It was a fun-filled day for Valley View Elementary students in Rocklin as some took in a new place to play at the school’s new sensory garden – and it was built by an Eagle Scout and former student.

“I would best describe a sensory garden as a garden that best incorporates all five different senses,” Aloysius Pelly, a Rocklin High School Eagle Scout, said. “I designed it to be especially stimulating for them and everyone at school.”

Pelly had the seeds planted in his mind to do his Eagle Scout project at the school after seeing how the garden at Valley View used to look.

“I thought it would be good to rebuild what once was a derelict and unused garden into a new one that kids would be able to enjoy,” Pelly said.

The project was built at a place deep in his roots.

“It was my elementary school that I went to so, I made a lot of fond memories here,” Pelly said.

His former principal and parents of current students were showering Pelly with praise for his dedication to give those in the special day classes and others an outlet at the school.

“It’s very important to get a break from class and to come out and to engage your senses is really a nice break for students,” said Shari Anderson, the principal at Valley View Elementary.

“Personally, that really touches my heart,” Angelina Zucker, a current Valley View Elementary parent, said. “Because with my son, some people may not realize if he’s having some type of – I don’t want to call it sensory attack whatsoever but, just going through something.”

As students come back to school to learn, develop and play, it’s brought joy to a proud Pelly to know that these students are getting a chance to blossom again after a year spent at home.

“I’m really glad everyone who came here enjoyed it because we worked really hard on this project,” Pelly said. “And I’m glad that kids are being able to make good use of it now.”

It was quite the process getting all of this done.

Pelly said that he started planning this project in July 2020 and finally was able to set it up last week. He is incredibly thankful for his fellow Eagle Scouts, contributors and other local businesses who helped with the project.