By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Carmichael News, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash while responding to a chase in Carmichael on Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy crashed into another car and the chase was called off. The deputy’s car reportedly had completely flipped over.

The deputy was walking and talking and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Details regarding the suspect authorities were chasing were not available.

This is a developing story.