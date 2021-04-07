SONORA (CBS13) — An ATV rider was killed after crashing in Sonora on Tuesday, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol says, a little after 2 p.m., an 81-year-old Sonora man was riding an ATV on his property. While going up a hill, it appears the ATV stalled and started to roll backwards.
The man tried to turn the ATV, but he was soon ejected and hit a tree.
Officers say the ATV also rolled over and eventually landed on top of the man.
Medics responded to the scene but he was soon pronounced dead, authorities say. His name has not been released at this point.
Investigators say the rider was not wearing a helmet.