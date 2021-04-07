SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A shooting has left one man dead and another man hurt in South Lake Tahoe early Wednesday morning.
South Lake Tahoe police say, around 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sierra Boulevard and Alma Avenue after several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots. Officers who responded to the scene found a man who had been shot several times.READ MORE: New Stockton Mass Vaccination Site Can Give Out Up To 5,400 Shots A Day
That man was rushed to the hospital but he was later pronounced dead, police say.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Police say a second man who had a gunshot wound was also rushed to the hospital. His condition is said to be stable but critical.
Exactly where the shooting took place has not been disclosed by police, but Sierra Boulevard between Kubel and Rose avenues is closed due to the investigation.MORE NEWS: Elk Grove Paying Homeless People To Clean Up After Themselves, And It's Working
Officers say there is no threat to the public.