STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera in late March stealing packages containing $1,500 worth of school supplies.
The incident happened on the afternoon of March 22 along E. Poplar Street.READ MORE: Baseball Fans Excited To Get Back In The Game At Sutter Health Park
Police said the suspect exited the passenger door of a black vehicle and stole multiple packages containing the supplies. He then fled in an unknown direction.READ MORE: Man Who Allegedly Attacked Boy, 8, In Land Park Area Rearrested
An image from the security footage can be seen below.MORE NEWS: Rocklin Eagle Scout Builds Sensory Garden For Students At Former Elementary School
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.