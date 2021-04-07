  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera in late March stealing packages containing $1,500 worth of school supplies.

The incident happened on the afternoon of March 22 along E. Poplar Street.

Police said the suspect exited the passenger door of a black vehicle and stole multiple packages containing the supplies. He then fled in an unknown direction.

An image from the security footage can be seen below.

(credit: Stockton Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.