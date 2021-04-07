STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot while driving, causing him to crash into a house on Acapulco Way, the Stockton Police Department said on Wednesday.
Stockton police said the shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Santa Paula Way.READ MORE: The Red Rabbit Kitchen And Bar In Sacramento Faces Backlash For 'Offensive' Easter Post
Two minors on foot allegedly fired shots at the 14-year-old, who was hospitalized with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens At Stockton Arena After Supply Delay
After being shot, the teenager reportedly sped away before crashing into a nearby home, police said. No other injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Sonora Man, 81, Dies After ATV Accident On His Property
Police are still searching for the suspects.