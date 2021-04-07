City Of Elk Grove Paying Homeless Residents To Clean Up After ThemselvesThe city of Elk Grove is providing homeless people with $20 gift cards every two weeks on garbage pick up day. A city spokesperson says the project is working. It's also improving the residents' relationship with police.

Canada Geese Offspring Dying In Tower Bridge Support PylonsThere's a deadly trap for wildlife next to the Tower Bridge. Wildlife rescuers are concerned about geese laying eggs inside the pylons that help support the bridge. When those babies hatch, they don’t survive. And now, there’s a push for a solution.

Fairfield High School Student Clinging To Life After Being ShotDoctors are telling the parents of 17-year-old Daniel Hughes the next 24 hours are crucial for the Vanden High School Football Player.

Lathrop Manteca Fire District Chief On LeaveLathrop Manteca Fire District Chief Gene Neely has been off the job for two weeks. Details on the investigation are unclear. The board of directors met this evening to discuss temporarily appointing someone to fill in for Neely, who's been on the job for more than 10 years.

Man Accused Of Randomly Attacking 8-Year-old Boy In SacramentoRichard Lopez is on the run. Police say he attacked a boy while walking with his mother on Freeport Boulevard. He was arrested and cited, but never showed up for his court date. Land Park residents think he is a threat to the community.

