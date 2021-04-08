LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS13) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling California’s selection as the field command site for the U.S. Space Force a “big win” for the state.
The military will establish the Space Systems Command at the base near Los Angeles International Airport, the governor said in a statement on Thursday.
“This is a critical investment in California’s vital aerospace and defense industries, and it represents a slew of new good-paying jobs as we continue to rebuild our economy better than before,” Newsom stated.
No timetable was offered.
The field command will have “nationwide authority over launches and procurement” for the Space Force, the statement said.
The Space Force was launched in December 2019 under President Donald Trump as the first new military service since establishment of the Air Force as an independent entity in 1947. It operates as part of the Air Force, much like the Marine Corps is a separate service but is overseen by the Navy.
