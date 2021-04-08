SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — In response to the recent spike in street racing and “sideshows” across the region, officers are getting more training on how to deal with such incidents.
California Highway Patrol says that training is quickly being put to use, too.READ MORE: Homeless Woman Accused Of Starting Fire That Burned Placerville Bank
On Thursday, CHP posted that some of their Stockton-area division officers were recently sent on a street racing course. Less than a day after finishing the class, officers on patrol identified a car with several alleged violations.
Officers say the alleged violations made them suspect that the car would likely participate in illegal sideshows.
After pulling the car over, officers indeed found that the driver had allegedly participated in San Joaquin County sideshows.READ MORE: Teen Turns Himself In For Deadly Shooting At Ceres Park
The driver then had their car impounded.
CHP is warning drivers who participate in illegal sideshows that they should expect enforcement action.
MORE NEWS: 2 Cases Of South African COVID-19 Variant Found In Stanislaus County