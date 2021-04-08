SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Country music star Kane Brown will be among the first major artists to wake the Golden 1 Center from its concert slumber later this year.
Brown announced the dates to his "Blessed and Free Tour" on Thursday.
Not only is Sacramento on the list, the Golden 1 Center will actually kick off the tour on Oct. 1.
No details have been released on any possible restrictions on how many fans can be in attendance, but California is expected to fully reopen its economy – doing away with its color-coded COVID-19 alert system – on June 15.
The live entertainment industry is pinning its hopes on tours being able to resume by fall. Sacramento had a whole list of major acts booked over the past year, but COVID-19 forced artists to either cancel or reschedule dates.
Brown won't be the first concert at Golden 1 Center since COVID-19, however. Back in February, Latin artist Maluma also announced a new fall tour that will kick off at the Golden 1 Center on Sept. 2.
Eric Church also announced a new arena tour this week, but Sacramento won’t see him until May 11, 2022.