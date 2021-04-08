SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An apparently abandoned car caught fire in a North Sacramento area field on Thursday morning.
The scene was along Roseville Road, near Arcade Creek and south of Interstate 80.
Firefighters responded to the scene and found flames shooting from the car, which was in the middle of a field across from some railroad tracks.
Those railroad tracks proved to be a challenge when firefighters were trying to find a way to lay a hose to put out the fire. However, crews were able to get a hose out to the fire and put it out.
It doesn't appear anything else in the area, including the surrounding field, was damaged.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.