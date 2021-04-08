NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers engaged in an hours-long standoff with a possibly armed suspect along Arcade Boulevard on Wednesday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The scene was along the 1100 block of Arcade Boulevard.
Sacramento police said the suspect is accused of waving around a gun before barricating himself inside of a home.
Officers took the suspect into custody just after midnight Thursday, police said.
No other details about the incident, including the name of the suspect, has been released at this point.