  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:North Sacramento News

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers engaged in an hours-long standoff with a possibly armed suspect along Arcade Boulevard on Wednesday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The scene was along the 1100 block of Arcade Boulevard.

READ MORE: Man Suspected Of Intentionally Lighting 2 Wildland Fires In South Lake Tahoe

Sacramento police said the suspect is accused of waving around a gun before barricading himself inside of a home.

READ MORE: 'This One Really Stands Out': Sacramento Detectives Search For New Leads In 2007 Halloween Double Homicide

Officers took the suspect into custody just after midnight Thursday, police said.

MORE NEWS: UC Davis Database Created To Prevent Next Potential Major Pandemic

No other details about the incident, including the name of the suspect, has been released at this point.