SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Crocker Art Museum is framing its reopening around a new exhibit showcasing a more diverse group of artists.

On Thursday, the museum reopened to the general public for the first time in more than a year.

“I’ve moved into the neighborhood now and I’m excited I can walk here,” said 90-year-old Gloria Powell.

Powell was one of the first through the doors Thursday as Sacramentans showed up to offer their support.

“I wanted to see the museum open and support it,” said Daniel Ronan. “I’ve been wanting to come here for months.”

With 25% capacity rules, strict sanitization measures and timed tickets, the Crocker is presenting more inclusive exhibits featuring African American artists.

“The art really means so much to so many people: People find connection, joy here. Meaning,” said Maria Segoviano, a museum spokesperson.

Segoviano gave some insight into what visitors can see when they are at the Crocker.

“We have one exhibition called Legends From Los Angeles which features the work of Betye, Lezley and Alisson Saar, and that’s a mother and two daughters. Their work focuses on themes like hope, grief, faith, family and joy,” said Segoviano. “We also have Spirit Lines which is the works of Helen Hardin. She is considered a trailblazer in the Native American community.”

And then there is the porcelain work of Elsa Rady.

“I love them,” said Segoviano.

Seeing the images in person brings a sense of serenity and curiosity.

“The artist, who they are and where they come from, and how they came to do this kind of work,” said Powell.

Additionally, free admission is being offered for Welcome Back Sundays, which will occur every Sunday through May 31.

“We want the community to find artwork that reflects themselves their lived experiences and their backgrounds,” said Segoviano.

Physical distancing was not an issue in the 150,000-square-foot space.