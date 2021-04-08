Menu
Sports
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
NFL
Video
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
Latest Video
Modesto Police Look To Establish Air Support Unit With Gyroplane
There is a new tool in the Modesto Police Department’s belt, a gyroplane, which is part of a six-month pilot program for the department as it looks to establish its air fleet.
1 hour ago
Suspected Killer Of Pregnant Woman In Turlock Arrested In Mexico
Authorities arrested a man in Mexico who is suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn baby in Turlock last August, police said on Thursday.
1 hour ago
Evening Weather - 4/8/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
2 hours ago
News
News Sections
All News
Local News
Sacramento
Stockton
California
Coronavirus
Crime
Health
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Consumer
Only on CBS13
CBS13 Investigates
Learning Curve
Call Kurtis
Latest Headlines
SFPD Release Updated Sketch of Toddler Who Missing 5 Years Ago
Police continue to look for Arianna Fitts, the 2-year-old daughter of Nicole Fitts, the 32-year-old mother whose remains were discovered in San Francisco’s McLaren Park five years ago.
Modesto Police Look To Establish Air Support Unit With Pilot Program Using Gyroplane
There is a new tool in the Modesto Police Department’s belt, a gyroplane, which is part of a six-month pilot program for the department as it looks to establish its air fleet.
Concern Sparks Over New COVID Variants As Vaccine Eligibility Opens Up In Sacramento Region
As vaccine eligibility is set to expand to everyone 16 and up in California, concern continues to grow as more cases of coronavirus variants continue to pop up.
Weather
Weather Links
Weather Video
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Send Weather Photos
Latest Forecast
Evening Weather - 4/8/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
2 hours ago
Thursday Afternoon Forecast - April 8, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
7 hours ago
Thursday Weather Forecast - April 8, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
12 hours ago
Evening Forecast - 4/7/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
1 day ago
Sports
Sports Sections
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
NFL
Latest Sports Headlines
Will Augusta Weather Soften A Firm Masters Course?
Firm and fast conditions at the outset of the Masters suggest Augusta National won't be yielding low scores, but a little rain could change everything.
Former Raider, 49er Phillip Adams Kills 5 In South Carolina Mass Shooting Before Killing Self
The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL pro Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation.
New Book 'Policing Black Athletes: Racial Disconnect In Sports' Examines Colin Kaepernick's Protest: 'That Has Become The Lightning Rod For Outrageous Protest'
Sociologist Dr. Vernon Andrews discusses his new book, one that dives into the issues of race in sports and the "policing" of Black athletes on and off the field.
Baseball Fans Excited To Get Back In The Game At Sutter Health Park
Baseball fans were excited to be back at Sutter Health Park, and many showed up before the gates even opened Wednesday.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Gabby Barrett And Jimmie Allen Named ACM New Artists Of The Year
The winners of the 2021 ACM New Artist categories were announced earlier today.
Adhir Kalyan And Parker Young Describe 'United States Of Al' As A 'Heartfelt' American Story
Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young discuss the latest episode of 'United States Of Al' coming to CBS and Paramount+.
Jack Carr On 'The Devil's Hand': 'I Was Researching About The Weaponization Of Infectious Diseases Before COVID Hit'
The former Navy SEAL and New York Times bestselling author discusses his new thriller about what the enemy has learned about us since 9/11.
WATCH: Drywaller Danny Returns On An All-New 'Tough As Nails'
Drywaller Danny makes his triumphant return on an all-new 'Tough As Nails.'
FULL LIST: Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Kane Brown Among 2021 ACM Performers
CBS an The Academy of Country Music along with Dick Clark Productions announced today the full superstar performance lineup for the '56th Academy Of Country Music Awards.'
Rocky Carroll On 'NCIS': 'Having A Prior Relationship With Mark Harmon Was A Huge Help'
Rocky Carroll has been a part of the "NCIS" family for years and previews Tuesday's new episode, which he acted in and directed.
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
Latest Video
Modesto Police Look To Establish Air Support Unit With Gyroplane
There is a new tool in the Modesto Police Department’s belt, a gyroplane, which is part of a six-month pilot program for the department as it looks to establish its air fleet.
1 hour ago
Suspected Killer Of Pregnant Woman In Turlock Arrested In Mexico
Authorities arrested a man in Mexico who is suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn baby in Turlock last August, police said on Thursday.
1 hour ago
Evening Weather - 4/8/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
2 hours ago
Folsom Has A New Local Icon
Meet Winnie, the Sutter Street pig.
2 hours ago
Big Game Bust In Amador County
These two hunters posted the rare kills online, but the state Department of Fish and Wildlife grew suspicious, saying these were too big and too rare to happen legally.
2 hours ago
More
CBS13 News Team
Send Weather Photos
Send a News Tip
Contests
Links & Numbers On CBS13
See What's On CBS13
About Us
Contact Us
Volunteer For Call Kurtis
CBS13
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
7:31 PM
The United States of Al
8:01 PM
Mom
8:30 PM
B Positive
9:00 PM
Clarice
10:00 PM
CBS13 News at 10pm
View All Programs
SFPD Release Updated Sketch of Toddler Who Missing 5 Years Ago
April 8, 2021 at 6:50 pm
Filed Under:
San Francisco News