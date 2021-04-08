YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – Leaders in Yuba County are considering an unusual step to uphold gun rights: a resolution supporting the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.

The county’s Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Randy Fletcher says it’s a way to affirm the right to bear arms,

“What we’re trying to make it clear to our community is that we have a very strong feeling about the Second Amendment,” Fletcher said

The retired law enforcement officer says firearms are part of the rural community’s way of life.

“All of us tend to live with guns,” he said. “We’re very familiar with them, we respect them.”

The two-page resolution is being brought forward by the county’s sheriff and district attorney. It calls out past gun control efforts – stating that governments “have repeatedly attempted to infringe upon our individual right to keep and bear arms by legislation and regulation.”

It goes on to say “Yuba will not abide by any order, provision, law, regulation, or rule that has been determined by a court of competent jurisdiction to violate an individual’s right to bear arms.”

Many in the community are in favor of the statement.

“Well yeah, they should support it, it’s a right,” one man said.

But others question the vote.

“I just don’t like guns,” a woman said. “I don’t think they need it.”

It’s a bold move to shine a spotlight on constitutional rights while taking aim at gun regulations.

“We need to stay focused that it is a right set by our constitution and I hope it’s respected by all levels of federal state government,” Fletcher said.