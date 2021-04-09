EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A rockslide has Highway 50 closed near Echo Summit on Friday morning.
#TrafficAlert UPDATE #1 in @CountyElDorado: 🚨Rockslide on US-50 just east of Echo Summit. EB & WB lanes CLOSED. 🚧 #KnowBeforeYouGo @Caltrux @CHP_Valley @CHP_Truckee @CHPPlacerville @cityofslt @CaltransHQ @CaltransDist10 @CaltransD4 @CHPSouthLake @CALFIRENEU @NevadaCountyCA pic.twitter.com/vKon6wof0T
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021
The incident happened just after 6 a.m. just east of Echo Summit.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed due to the slide.
A detour is in place from Highway 16 to Highway 49 south, Highway 88 east, to Highway 89 north to Highway 50 in Meyers for drivers heading eastbound from Sacramento. People heading from Placerville should take Highway 49 south to Highway 88 east to Highway 89 north into South Lake Tahoe.
Westbound drivers from South Lake Tahoe are urged to take Highway 89 to Highway 88, then take Highway 49 north to Highway 50 into Placerville.
Caltrans estimates that the roadway won’t be open for another 4-6 hours.