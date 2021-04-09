EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the rockslide near Echo Summit:

12:15 p.m.

As of noon on Friday, both directions of Highway 50 near Echo Summit remain closed.

Crews are now busy rigging up the bigger boulders with explosives to clear the road.

Caltrans still doesn’t have an estimated time of reopening, but crews are still hopeful they’ll be able to get at least one lane open by Friday afternoon.

Boulder blasting to clear the rock slide on Highway 50 just east of Echo Summit. The highway remains closed. We hope to open up one lane to traffic this afternoon when it’s safe to do so. ⁦@CHPSouthLake⁩ ⁦@CHPPlacerville⁩ pic.twitter.com/bIhOun1225 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 9, 2021

10:36 a.m.

Caltrans crews are busy cleaning up the boulders that fell onto Highway 50.

No estimated time of reopening has been given yet, but Caltrans says they’re hopeful at least one lane will be open by the afternoon.

In the meantime, detours are in place.

Further, according to the City of South Lake Tahoe, Johnson Pass Road has also been opened as an alternate route. However, this road is steep and will not relieve much traffic.

8:15 a.m

A rockslide has Highway 50 closed near Echo Summit on Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. just east of Echo Summit.

No injuries have been reported, but an SUV did crash into the boulders that slid onto the roadway just after the slide.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed due to the slide.

A detour is in place from Highway 16 to Highway 49 south, Highway 88 east, to Highway 89 north to Highway 50 in Meyers for drivers heading eastbound from Sacramento. People heading from Placerville should take Highway 49 south to Highway 88 east to Highway 89 north into South Lake Tahoe.

Westbound drivers from South Lake Tahoe are urged to take Highway 89 to Highway 88, then take Highway 49 north to Highway 50 into Placerville.

Caltrans doesn’t have an estimated time of reopening at this point.