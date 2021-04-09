COMING BACK:See how the Sacramento region is emerging from the pandemic
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a blaze outside of a recycling facility in Sacramento County on Friday.

Sacramento Metro Fire says a metal pile along Elder Creek Road appeared to be on fire, but the cause is under investigation. At around 3:30 p.m., officials said the fire was starting to die down.

Watt Avenue and Elder Creek Road were shut down while crews remain on the scene. Alternate routes were advised.

No structures or other nearby properties were threatened, firefighters say. No injuries were reported.

Updates to follow.