SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – The home opener for the San Francisco Giants on Friday had fans back in the stands at Oracle Park for the first time in over a year.

It was a big deal for Jen Smith, a Giants fan who traveled all the way from Turlock to see the team take on the Colorado Rockies. San Francisco won the game 3-1.

The final out! And the Giants defeat the Rockies on opening day 3-1 @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/zUxmg4phRx — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) April 9, 2021

“August 2019 was my last game, so really, really excited to be back,” she said.

Jen not only reunited with baseball on Friday but also her best friend from college.

“The last time we went to a game was the last time we got to see each other before COVID,” said Gina Marie Jones.

It wouldn’t be a true Giants welcome home without a flyover, a little bit of sparkle and fans like Monique Guerrero.

“Oh my God, this is like such a relief, I feel so free, I’m so happy,” Guerrero said.

She was ready to show off her game-day swag.

“I actually got new shorts this year and I thought I got to get something really outrageous and wear something outrageous because that’s how I feel,” she said.

Fans are required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours.

The park is only allowed to operate at 22% capacity. Fans were split up into zones inside the ballpark. Food is ordered from your seats through your cellphone.