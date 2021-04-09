LODI (CBS13) – Not everyone can get to a vaccine clinic. Some are stuck at home – and it’s physically impossible for them to stand in line or even leave their house.

But a special nurse strike team just formed in San Joaquin County to take vaccines on the road to administer to those who are homebound.

The county started getting calls from people worried they wouldn’t get their shots, but this team is breaking down those barriers reminding everyone who may be stuck at home that they’re not forgotten.

Fabiola Manzo had a cooler of vaccines on her shoulder and walking shoes on her feet and the Martins couldn’t be happier for this house call.

“I can’t be out of the house very long. I can’t stand in line,” said Rhonnie Martin. “And so it was a blessing when I called the health department and they said they’d put together a team to be able to come in home and do it,”

Rhonnie has a compromised immune system, struggling with several medical conditions, including cancer. Leaving home to get the COVID vaccine wasn’t an option.

“I felt very vulnerable to get COVID and not make it through it,” said Rhonnie.

CBS13 talked with Public Health Nurse Jenny Malone over Zoom. The immunization coordinator for San Joaquin County says they have four strike teams making rounds right to patients’ homes – people who can’t get to a vaccine clinic due to age, disability or medical condition.

“We do address the barriers,” Malone said. “We do help folks along when they’re struggling and public health nursing allows us to do that.”

“They’re the ones that are the most at risk, so they’re the ones that we’re trying to protect the most,” said Manzo. “So I’m really glad that I can help them be a part of the community.”

It was a hard year, to say the least, for the Martins. But these nurses brought a sense of hope straight to their home.

They just started making these visits – so at this point, less than a hundred have signed up. But they estimate upwards of 8,000 people county-wide are homebound. So they’re now working with California’s Office of Emergency Services to raise awareness and get more people signed up.