STOCKTON (CBS13) — One driver has died and another driver was hurt in a crash in Stockton on Thursday afternoon.
Stockton police say, a little after 3 p.m., one driver was heading westbound on Rose Marie Lane when another driver pulled out from a parking lot right in front of her and caused a crash.
Officers say both drivers were taken to the hospital, but the driver who pulled out in front of the other car was later pronounced dead. The other driver's condition was not stated.
The name of the driver who died has not been released, but she was said to be a 59-year-old woman.
Traffic officers are investigating the incident.