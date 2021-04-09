SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Steven Wilson, the man convicted of stabbing a woman to death off an American River bike trail last year, has been sentenced to life in prison.
The incident happened back in January 2020. Prosecutors said Lora Hoagland was on a trail along the American River parkway when she ran into Wilson. Hoagland looked to be in distress, prompting Wilson to wrap her in his jacket.
Wilson then carried Hoagland off the bike trail and set her down under a railroad pass. It was then that prosecutors said, without warning, Wilson pulled out a knife and stabbed Hoagland to death.
It was Wilson's ex-girlfriend who eventually called police, prosecutors said.
Wilson was apparently wearing the same jacket he had wrapped around Hoagland when he was arrested. Law enforcement officers noted that the jacket had blood on it.
Back in March, Wilson was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder.
On Friday, the district attorney’s office announced that Wilson had been sentenced to 86 years to life in prison.