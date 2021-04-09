STOCKTON (CBS13) — A person has died after a shooting in Stockton early Friday morning, police say.
According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of S. Baker Street just after 5 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a male who had been shot.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Should You Expect A Fourth Relief Payment?
Medics who soon responded pronounced the person dead at the scene, police say.READ MORE: Big Rockslide Has Highway 50 Closed Near Echo Summit
The name and age of the shooting victim has not been released at this point.
Exactly what led up shooting is also still under investigation. No information about a motive or a possible suspect has been detailed.MORE NEWS: DMX Dead At Age 50 After Being On Life Support
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call police at (209) 937-8377.