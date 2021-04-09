WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – West Sacramento police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a woman in a shopping center last week.
A woman was exiting a store in the Town Center Plaza near River City High School when an unknown suspect reached out of a silver Toyota Corolla and allegedly assaulted her, investigators said.READ MORE: A Great 'Divide': Community Split About Metal Bars On Lodi Benches Deterring Homeless
The suspect was only described as a white man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and mask.READ MORE: West Sacramento Man Convicted Of October 2000 Murder Granted Parole
According to police, the vehicle has damage to the passenger side of the front fender and bumper and is missing the front driver’s side hubcap. The vehicle was captured on security footage and can be seen below.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the incident or has information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the West Sacramento Police Department.MORE NEWS: Public Donations Help Animal Rescue Group Rebuild Damaged Aviary Flight Cage