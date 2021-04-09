Trash & Recycling 101 in Placer County

Your One Big Bin makes it simple to dispose of trash and recycling by allowing you to place it all in the same bin. Thanks to the Western Placer Waste Management Authority’s (WPWMA) Materials Recovery Facility, (MRF pronounced Murf) the sorting is done for you. But before these items are sorted, you hold the power to make sure that your recyclable items always get tossed in with the trash and are given a second chance to reach their highest potential. Placer County, it’s time to take pride in our ability to give new purpose to the recyclable items in our world – big and small – because trash is a terrible thing to waste.

Benefits of recycling:

Placer Recycles strives to maintain the beautiful scenery and environment of our community because recycling is vital to make sure we always have a picturesque Placer.

The benefits of recycling your aluminum cans, glass bottles, plastic containers, newspapers, cardboard and other items start the minute you toss recyclables in your One Big Bin alongside your trash. Consider them on their way to reaching their highest potential.

Benefits of recycling include:

Reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills.

Conserving resources such as water and energy.

Preventing pollution by limiting the use of new raw materials for producing items such as glass, plastic or paper.

Giving ordinary waste items a second chance to be created into something new and exciting.

Your plastic bottle could be a ski jacket in waiting. Your aluminum can has hopes of being a future washing machine. And your cardboard box is dreaming of delivering goods once again. The power is in your hands to make sure your recyclables can go on to a higher purpose.

Trash tips:

Free Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Disposal

While your One Big Bin allows you to throw away trash mixed in with recyclables, the State of California requires that we keep certain items and materials out of our bins. For facility line workers to complete the job of sorting your items safely and securely, it is essential that HHW, electronic waste, sharps, cooking F.O.G.s (fats, oils and grease), automotive fluids, and batteries are never placed in your One Big Bin. HHW can be dropped off for free at the MRF, and some items can even be picked up from your home by appointment*. Find an option that works for you!

For all the latest tips, tricks and rules on disposing of waste properly in Placer County, follow us on social media. *service not available in all areas

Facebook: @PlacerRecycles

Twitter: @PlacerRecycles

Instagram: @PlacerRecycles