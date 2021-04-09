SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman was arrested in connection to an unemployment fraud scheme that totaled more than $250,000, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.
Jamie Williams-Major, 35, and six others who were already in custody will face charges related to the Employment Development Department fraud scheme, officials said.
Williams-Major was reportedly arrested at her job and a search of her residence uncovered EDD paperwork belonging to several fraudulent accounts along with other evidence of credit card fraud, the district attorney's office said in a news release.
“The circumstances of this investigation and arrest are unfortunately another example of what has become one of the most lucrative criminal enterprises in California’s history, EDD fraud,” said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.
Of the other six suspects, four are in custody in Sacramento County and two are with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Schubert said. Two of the four in Sacramento County are also facing murder charges.
According to Schubert, several of the suspects have prior strike convictions including gang-related crimes.