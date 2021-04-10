COMING BACK:See how the Sacramento region is emerging from the pandemic
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was hospitalized after a crash involving three vehicles caused a major backup on Highway 50 in Sacramento on Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near Stockton Boulevard.

READ MORE: 'Positivity, Acceptance And Love': Lodi Announces Location Of City's First-Ever Pride Festival

A Prius stopped behind a truck that stalled out in the number 4 lane, and both vehicles were struck by an SUV that failed to stop in time, officials said.

READ MORE: Fans Back In Stands At All American Speedway In Roseville

The person hospitalized suffered moderate injuries.

MORE NEWS: Chico Man Found With 25 Pounds Of Meth During Traffic Stop South Of Palermo

Westbound Highway 50 was fully closed in the area for about 40 minutes.